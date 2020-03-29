Score a FREE $5 credit when you spend $20 on eBooks at Amazon + deals from $2

To promote social distancing, Amazon has kicked off its latest offer, which is currently giving shoppers a free $5 credit when you spend $20 on eBooks. In order to take advantage of the promotion, you’ll need to head over to this landing page and activate the offer, then shop Amazon’s selection of digital media. Luckily, today Amazon also has a sale on select eBooks as part of its Gold Box. There you’ll find a collection of top reads from famed author CS Lewis priced from $1.99 and up. Most of the titles typically fetch $10 or so, with today’s batch of deals amounting to 80% in savings. If you’re looking for a new fantasy series to dive into, The Chronicles of Narnia is certainly worth your time. Just about everything in the sale carries 4.7+ star ratings from hundreds, if not thousands of readers. More below.

After you’ve activated the Amazon free credit promotion, be sure to check out the entirety of the CS Lewis sale. Then if you’re looking for additional inspiration on how to hit the $20 threshold, you can shop Amazon’s entire selection of digital reads right here.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe synosis:

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is the second book in C. S. Lewis’s The Chronicles of Narnia, a series that has become part of the canon of classic literature, drawing readers of all ages into a magical land with unforgettable characters for over fifty years. Four adventurers step through a wardrobe door and into the land of Narnia, a land enslaved by the power of the White Witch. But when almost all hope is lost, the return of the Great Lion, Aslan, signals a great change . . . and a great sacrifice.

