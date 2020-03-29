Now’s the perfect time to save $100 on the Cubii Pro desk elliptical at $249

Today only, Woot offers the Cubii Pro Bluetooth Under Desk Elliptical for $249 shipped. Normally selling for $349, like you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, matches our previous mention, and is the lowest we’ve seen in several months. Cubii’s elliptical machine fits underneath your desk and is a great way to step up your at-home fitness regimen. With all of us spending more time indoors than ever, now is a great time to score the workout accessory for your at-home office, or just as a discrete way to get some exercise. It pairs with your smartphone over Bluetooth and can sync data over to HealthKit, Fitbit and more. Over 825 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

If you’re looking to pair your iPhone with yet another Apple Heath-enabled accessory, the Etekcity Bluetooth Smart Scale at under $20. It lets you monitor weight from your smartphone and makes a notable companion to Cubii’s elliptical.

Cubii Pro features:

Designed with ultra-smooth gearing, Cubii home elliptical machines are ideal for exercising at home, or office, without stressing your joints! The Cubii Pro syncs steps, distance, and calories burnt with iPhone and Android cellphones, Fitbit smart bands, and Apple Health Kit, so you can set and track your goals!

