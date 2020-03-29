Snag a pair of Amazon’s Echo Show 8 Alexa-enabled displays for $130 (Save 50%)

Amazon is currently offering a 2-pack of its Echo Show 8 Smart Display for $129.99 shipped when adding both to your cart and applying code SHOW82PACK at checkout. Also at Best Buy. Normally you’d pay $260 for the pair, with today’s offer saving you 50%, beating the value of our previous mention by $20, and marking one fo the best prices we’ve seen to date. Sporting an 8-inch HD display, Echo Show 8 bring all of the Alexa features you’ve come to know and love to a unique form-factor. Not only will you be able to have Amazon’s voice assistant command smart home accessories, answer questions and the like, but also pull up camera feeds, watch videos, and more. It’s perfect for adding to your kitchen as a virtual sous chef, or elsewhere in your home. Over 26,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more and bring home the Echo Show 5 instead. Right now you’ll pay $90 at Amazon for single one of the smart displays. While you’re certainly not getting the value presented by the lead deal, this is still a notable way to take advantage of a similar feature set for less. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Echo Show 8 features:

With an 8″ HD screen and stereo sound, Alexa can help manage your day at a glance. Ask Alexa to show you movie trailers, TV shows, movies, or the news. Or listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks. Call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen. Make announcements to other devices in your home. Voice control compatible devices or manage them on the easy-to-use display. Ask Alexa to show you security cameras, control lights, and adjust thermostats.

