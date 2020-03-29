Prep for spring DIY projects with Ryobi’s 5-tool combo kit: $219 (Reg. $325)

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 5-tool Combo Kit for $219 shipped. As a comparison, there is over $450 worth of value here, although this bundle typically sells for around $325. Today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention and the second-best we’ve tracked. This bundle includes two batteries and an 18V charger, which can be used with each tool provided with today’s deal. On the tool side of things, you’ll receive a cordless miter saw, drill, circular saw, reciprocating saw, and a worklight. Each of these tools can be used within the larger Ryobi 18V ecosystem, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Leverage your savings today and pick up the DEWALT 45-piece Drill Bit Set for $12.50. It’s a great way to add top-rated drill bits to your setup without breaking the bank. Best of all? It includes a carrying case to keep things nice and tidy.

For a more affordable approach to your DIY needs, consider going with the BLACK+DECKER 20V Kit for around $90. It includes a drill, hammer, bits, and much more. You won’t be able to handle heavy-duty tasks here, but it’s a solid starter kit for basic tasks.

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit with (2) 1.5 Ah Batteries and (1) 18-Volt Dual Chemistry Charger. This kit provides a variety of tools to get all of your projects done. The 1.5 Ah lithium-ion batteries that are included provide over 1.5X runtime compared to their Ni-Cd counterpartes. Best of all, this kit is part of the RYOBI ONE+ World’s Largest 18-Volt Tool System.

