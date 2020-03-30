Let this Bella Egg Cooker take care of breakfast at just $11 (Nearly 25% off)

- Mar. 30th 2020 11:48 am ET

Best Buy is now offering the Bella Egg Cooker (14788) $10.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $14 or more, today’s deal is nearly 25% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This 350-watt cooker can handle up to seven eggs at once either boiled or poached in the included tray and will make putting a meal together easier than ever. Along with the indictor light, both the included measuring cup and cooking trays are dishwasher-safe so you can clean up as easily as you just cooked breakfast. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 150 Best Buy customers. More details below.

At just $11, today’s offer is easily among the most affordable electric egg cookers out there. Even the usually rock-bottom Dash Rapid Egg Cooker and the Maxi-Matic models start at about $14. While you won’t get the limited lifetime warranty on today’s featured deal, it is the most affordable option we can find anywhere right now. You’re only real option for something under $11 would be something like these $7 Sistema Microwave Easy Egg Trays that carry a 4+ star rating from over 2,200 Amazon customers.

Bella Egg Cooker:

Prepare breakfast and snacks with convenience by using this Bella egg cooker. The lid, measuring cup and trays are dishwasher safe to simplify the cleaning process, while the large capacity lets you poach up to seven eggs at once. This Bella egg cooker has a 350W power output for quick heating.

