Organize your cables and more with Twelve South’s CaddySack: $47 (Reg. $60)

Amazon offers the Twelve South BookBook CaddySack for $47.02 shipped. Regularly $60, today’s deal takes over 20% off and is the second-best price we’ve tracked in 2020. Twelve South’s CaddySack delivers a home for all of your charging gear on the road. It has adjustable straps designed to hold power bricks, cables, and accessories of any size. Not to mention its leather design looks classy no matter where your travels take you. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

With your savings, grab a few extra Nite Ize Gear Ties and keep things tidy at home too. I love these bendable ties that are perfect for keeping cables and other things in order. At just $4, this bundle is a great option in various colors and lengths. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For more organization and at-home work essentials, don’t miss today’s Anker sale starting at $10 on many of the brand’s most popular power solutions. Those interested in a high-end setup, head over to Herman Miller’s Work from Home sale for a rare 15% off some of their iconic desks, chairs, and accessories.

Twelve South CaddySack features:

CaddySack is a genuine leather travel organizer for your most important laptop tools

All-in-one carry-all for cables, earbuds, AirPods, and charging/syncing cords

CaddySack features elastic organization that adjust for most USB adapters, dongles and extra cables

Dedicated secure storage for MacBook Power Adapter and charging cable

