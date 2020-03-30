Organize your cables and more with Twelve South’s CaddySack: $47 (Reg. $60)

- Mar. 30th 2020 10:44 am ET

$47
0

Amazon offers the Twelve South BookBook CaddySack for $47.02 shipped. Regularly $60, today’s deal takes over 20% off and is the second-best price we’ve tracked in 2020. Twelve South’s CaddySack delivers a home for all of your charging gear on the road. It has adjustable straps designed to hold power bricks, cables, and accessories of any size. Not to mention its leather design looks classy no matter where your travels take you. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

With your savings, grab a few extra Nite Ize Gear Ties and keep things tidy at home too. I love these bendable ties that are perfect for keeping cables and other things in order. At just $4, this bundle is a great option in various colors and lengths. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For more organization and at-home work essentials, don’t miss today’s Anker sale starting at $10 on many of the brand’s most popular power solutions. Those interested in a high-end setup, head over to Herman Miller’s Work from Home sale for a rare 15% off some of their iconic desks, chairs, and accessories.

Twelve South CaddySack features:

  • CaddySack is a genuine leather travel organizer for your most important laptop tools
  • All-in-one carry-all for cables, earbuds, AirPods, and charging/syncing cords
  • CaddySack features elastic organization that adjust for most USB adapters, dongles and extra cables
  • Dedicated secure storage for MacBook Power Adapter and charging cable

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$47
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Twelve South

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp