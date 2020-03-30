DEWALT tools up to 45% off in Home Depot’s biggest sale yet of 2020

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 45% off DEWALT power tools, accessories, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the 20V Max 4-tool Combo Kit for $249. As a comparison, there’s $419 worth of original value here, but we typically see it go for around $350. Today’s deal is $20 less than our previous mention. You’ll receive a drill and driver combo, plus two saws, a light, and a few batteries in this bundle. All of which can be toted around in the included carrying case. It’s a great buy for tackling DIY projects, as you’ll have just about everything needed to get started. Rated 4/5 stars. Check out the rest of today’s sale here or hit the jump for additional price drops.

Another standout is the 20V Drill and Driver Combo from DEWALT for $169. It typically goes for at least $200 at various other retailers. This bundle include both a drill and driver, two batteries, and a wall charger. It’s part of DEWALT’s ToughSystem, so you’ll get a more robust carrying case than the featured deal above. Nearly 900 reviewers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

You’ll find even more DEWALT deals right here in today’s sale, including various accessories and other must-haves for spring DIY projects.

Put your savings to work and grab DEWALT’s 14-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set for $20. It’s a great way to add top-rated drill bits to your setup without breaking the bank. Best of all? It includes a carrying case to keep things nice and tidy.

DEWALT 20V Max Combo Kit features:

The DEWALT DCK423D1M1 combo kit is ideal for most cutting and drilling applications. This kit includes a compact drill, recip saw, circ saw and worklight. A contractor bag allows for portability of the kit.

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Home Depot

Dewalt

