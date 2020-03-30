elago’s Hang Case keeps your AirPods secure for just $6 Prime shipped

elago’s official Amazon storefront offers its AirPods Hang Case in Black for $5.99 Prime shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $9 or more for this accessory. Today’s deal matches our previous mention. Add an extra layer of protection to your AirPods while this nifty carabiner also lets you attach them to keychains or book bags. Made from soft silicone to keep AirPods safe from bumps or bruises. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 2,000 reviewers.

Need a new pair of headphones? Jump over to our guide for all the latest deals across a wide range of styles, including earbuds, over-ears, and more.

elago AirPods Hang Case features:

DESIGN AND FUNCTION : By eliminating unnecessary elements and colorful decorations, we focused on providing great protection with minimal bulk. Durable carabiner is included with case to provide the ability to safely attach your AirPods case to carrying bags, travel carriers, pants, etc.

SPECIAL PROTECTIVE MATERIAL : The case is made from flexible, shock-resistant silicone material to protect your Airpods case from scratches and external impacts.

DETAILED DESIGN : The Airpods hang case was specifically designed for Airpods, so it does not get in the way of charging capabilities. Hang case adds protection you can feel and great grip. (Compatibility not guaranteed with charging cable except for Apple genuine lightning cable and Elago Lightning cable.)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!