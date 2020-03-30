Take $70 off this Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System at $329

Amazon offers the Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System 3-pack in white for $329 shipped. Usually selling for $400, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a $71 discount, is the third-best we’ve seen this year, and the lowest since the end of January. The Linksys Velop Mesh System blankets up to 6,000-square feet in tri-band coverage and is equipped with a total of six Gigabit Ethernet ports. With up to 2.2Gb/s network speeds, you’ll be able stream 4K content, play online games, and much more. Plus, with three mesh nodes scattered throughout your home, you’ll have reliable connectivity in every room. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 4,600 customers. Head below for more.

A solid alternative to the lead deal for those who don’t need as much coverage is Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Instant Mesh Wi-Fi System at $180. This option offers up to 4,000-square feet with 802.11ac coverage and recently rolled out VPN support, allowing you to enjoy browsing privacy while away from home.

If you’re after the latest in networking, be sure to swing by our hands-on look at Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router. Or for other 802.11ax-equipped gear, you’ll also want to swing by our round up of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more.

Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Create a reliable wireless network at home with this Linksys Wi-Fi system. It offers up to 6,000 sq. ft. of coverage, so it’s suitable for a large home, and its Tri-Band technology delivers faster speeds for multiple devices by balancing loads effectively. This Linksys Wi-Fi system works with Amazon Alexa to control the unit with simple voice commands.

