Philips’ Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush and oral irrigator combo now $75 off

- Mar. 30th 2020 8:28 am ET

$75 off $175
The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Rechargeable Toothbrush with a Philips Sonicare Airfloss Ultra for $174.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $250 at Best Buy and Walmart, today’s deal is $75 off the going rate and the best price we can find. This toothbrush includes five cleaning modes (gum care, sensitive, clean, white, or deep clean) and all the usual timers along with the a premium travel case and the combo glass charger seen above. The Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro Ultra “lets you reach the tight spaces between teeth” and also includes its own charger. This bundle carries a 4+ star rating. More details below.

Now if you already have an electric toothbrush, you can score the Philips Sonicare Airfloss Ultra on its own for about $70 right now. But if you do need a new electric toothbrush and today’s option is a bit too pricey still, look no further than the Philips Sonicare Essence. This popular model sells for just over $22 Prime shipped and carries stellar ratings at 4+ stars from over 12,000 Amazon customers. Don’t expect to get all the fancy cleaning modes and the awesome glass charger, but it will get the job done.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Bundle:

Maintain oral hygiene with this Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro Ultra interdental cleaner. The included nozzle lets you reach the tight spaces between teeth and helps prevent cavities, while the diamond-clean toothbrush removes up to 99.9 percent of plaque. This Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro Ultra interdental cleaner has rechargeable batteries for uninterrupted use.

