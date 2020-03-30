ROCCAT KONE AIMO RGB Gaming Mouse has 23 buttons at $38.50 (Reg. up to $80)

- Mar. 30th 2020 7:13 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the ROCCAT KONE AIMO RGB Customizable Gaming Mouse for $38.49 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $80 list price, this beats our last mention by $12.50 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering a unique look, the ROCCAT KONE AIMO was designed in Germany and packs some great features. You’ll find RGB lighting to make it match any desk setup, as well as 23 programmable buttons. The optical “owl-eye” sensor can be set to anywhere between 100 and 16,000 DPI for a truly custom experience. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For something a bit different, check out the Razer DeathAdder Essential. This gaming mouse comes in at $30 shipped and ties in perfectly with the rest of your Razer setup. While it doesn’t pack 23 programmable buttons, the sensor does go up to 6,400 DPI, making it great for those just starting out.

Don’t forget to swing by our PC gaming guide. It’s full of great deals, including monitors, microphones, and more.

ROCCAT KONE AIMO RGB Gaming Mouse features:

Navigate precisely with this ROCCAT Kone AIMO gaming mouse. Its two light strips provide multicolored illumination for a fun ambience, and its ergonomic shape feels comfortable in hand. This black ROCCAT Kone AIMO gaming mouse has a powerful optical sensor with an adjustable DPI range for optimal accuracy and responsiveness.

