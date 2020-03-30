Wahl’s vacuum-equipped Trimmer Kit is now 50% off at $30 shipped

- Mar. 30th 2020 2:11 pm ET

The official Best buy eBay store is offering the Wahl Lithium-Ion Vacuum Trimmer Kit (9870) for $29.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $60 at Best Buy and still fetching as much from Walmart, today’s deal is up to 50% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This wireless trimmer runs for 90-minutes before its needs to be recharged again and features a built-in vacuum that “lets the built-in chamber catch shaved hair for mess-free use.” This model also ships with nine length-guide combs, a travel pouch, charging stand, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now, if you don’t need the vacuum system, there are certainly options out there for less. This particular Wahl bundle sells for just over $20 Prime shipped and will keep your beard in check along with the included nose/ear hair trimmer. It doesn’t include quite as many length guides, but it will get the job done for $10 less than today’s lead deal.

However, we also have a solid deal running on the popular Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro Hybrid Shaver at $60 right here.

Wahl Lithium-Ion Vacuum Trimmer Kit:

Groom yourself efficiently with this Wahl vacuum trimming kit. Its lithium ion battery provides 90 minutes of run time when fully charged, and powerful suction lets the built-in chamber catch shaved hair for mess-free use. This Wahl vacuum trimming kit includes eight guide combs of different lengths for versatile styling.

