Remove rust with WEN’s powerful Rotary Tool + 100 accessories at $18 (40% off)

Amazon is offering the WEN 1.4-Amp Rotary Tool + 100 Accessories (23114) for $18.26 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re bored at home, this rotary tool kit may be just the thing you need to help pass time. It’s great for doing all sorts of things, some of which include removing rust, trimming your dog’s toenails, or engraving glass. The tool is bundled with over 100 accessories comprised of felt polishing wheels, sanding bands, and drill bits, and much more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you prefer to grab accessories as you need them, consider WEN’s Two-Speed Cordless Rotary Tool Kit with 10 Accessories for $12. One other benefit of going this route is that you won’t be tethered to a power outlet thanks to AA battery operation. Bear in mind that this does reduce overall power to a range of 7,000-14,000 RPM versus the 8,000-35,000 offered by the lead deal.

Oh, and while we’re talking tools, be sure to swing by our roundup of DEWALT tool discounts in today’s Home Depot sale. There you’ll find discounts of up to 45% off, making the price drops worth at least a minute of your time.

WEN 1.4-Amp Rotary Tool features:

Powerful 1.4-amp variable speed motor provides 40% more power than alternative rotary tools

Features three innovative collars: a drilling/routing guide, an LED light attachment, and a rotatable spark and debris deflection shield

Attach the 3-foot flex shaft for jobs requiring intricate and complex detail work

