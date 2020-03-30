Remove rust with WEN’s powerful Rotary Tool + 100 accessories at $18 (40% off)

- Mar. 30th 2020 2:19 pm ET

$18
0

Amazon is offering the WEN 1.4-Amp Rotary Tool + 100 Accessories (23114) for $18.26 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re bored at home, this rotary tool kit may be just the thing you need to help pass time. It’s great for doing all sorts of things, some of which include removing rust, trimming your dog’s toenails, or engraving glass. The tool is bundled with over 100 accessories comprised of felt polishing wheels, sanding bands, and drill bits, and much more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you prefer to grab accessories as you need them, consider WEN’s Two-Speed Cordless Rotary Tool Kit with 10 Accessories for $12. One other benefit of going this route is that you won’t be tethered to a power outlet thanks to AA battery operation. Bear in mind that this does reduce overall power to a range of 7,000-14,000 RPM versus the 8,000-35,000 offered by the lead deal.

Oh, and while we’re talking tools, be sure to swing by our roundup of DEWALT tool discounts in today’s Home Depot sale. There you’ll find discounts of up to 45% off, making the price drops worth at least a minute of your time.

WEN 1.4-Amp Rotary Tool features:

  • Powerful 1.4-amp variable speed motor provides 40% more power than alternative rotary tools
  • Features three innovative collars: a drilling/routing guide, an LED light attachment, and a rotatable spark and debris deflection shield
  • Attach the 3-foot flex shaft for jobs requiring intricate and complex detail work

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$18
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
WEN

About the Author