Let bathroom productivity soar with a 7-inch Squatty Potty: $17.50 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the Squatty Potty 7-inch Toilet Stool for $17.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over $7 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest 1+ year Amazon price we have tracked. Once armed with Squatty Potty, you’ll be prepared to make bathroom visits quick and to the point. How does it work? Glad you asked. In a nutshell, it reduces kinks by placing you at a more natural angle, allowing your bathroom productivity to soar. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you can live without Squatty Potty branding, have a look at the Step and go Toilet Stool for $13. Believe it or not, it’s Amazon’s best-selling Toilet Assistance Step, which I didn’t even know was a thing until now.

Now that the toilet is in order, make the living room or kitchen next with FURINNO’s 3-Tier TV Stand at $32 or BELLA’s Belgian Waffle Maker for $19.

Squatty Potty 7-inch Toilet Stool features:

Helps you mimic a natural squat to properly align your colon

More complete & easier elimination. Durable plastic material

Life-changing health benefits. Great for preventative care.

7” is the standard height and comfortable for most people

