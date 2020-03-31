A 45% price drop strikes Amazon’s 18-foot Green LED Light Strip, now $11

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 288-LED 18-foot Green Light Strip for $11.18 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 45% off what it’s been averaging there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. This 18-foot light strip is ready for indoor or outdoor use. This makes it a versatile solution that can be used anywhere from your home office to the living room or even on a deck. Need more than 18-feet? Three of these can be put together, delivering 54-feet of coverage. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If your desired location is not quite within reach, consider using today’s savings to nab GE’s 12-foot Extension Cord for under $6. It features three outlets, leaving you with a couple of extras once your LED light strip has been plugged in.

Planning on using the featured deal in the living room? If so, you may want to consider refreshing your TV stand with FURINNO’s 3-Tier offering while it’s at an Amazon low of $32.

AmazonBasics Light Strip features:

Green strip light with 288 LEDs and 18-foot length is ideal for accent or mood lighting in a variety of settings

Enhance the setting around any area such as stairways, bedrooms, outdoor decks, behind TVs, bars and other spaces

Commercial-grade end-to-end connectors

Outdoor rated for use outside the home

Mounting hardware included

Connect up to 3 strip lights for a total of 54′ in length

