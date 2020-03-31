Save big on WD, G-Technology, Synology, more in today’s storage sale from $46

Today only, B&H is discounting a variety of Seagate, Western Digital, and Synology storage from $45.99. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Seagate 4TB Backup Plus USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $79.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $110 but trends around $95 these days. Notable specs here include 4TB of storage and USB 3.0 connectivity, along with a bus-powered design so you can easily attach it to your laptop or gaming system. Ideal for backups or hauling around documents on-the-go. Today’s entire sale has 4+ star ratings across the board. Head below for additional top picks.

Another standout today is the Western Digital 2TB USB-C Portable Hard Drive for $69.99 shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. You’d originally pay $100 for this model before it dropped to $85 at various retailers. Today’s deal matches the Amazon all-time low price. With USB-C connectivity, you’ll be able to attach this portable hard drive to the latest MacBooks and more.

Head over to this page for additional deals on Synology NAS systems, G-Technology hard drives, and much more.

Seagate 4TB Hard Drive features:

Designed for growing your digital library, the gold 4TB Backup Plus USB 3.0 External Hard Drive from Seagate is formatted as exFAT and compatible with Windows and Mac right out of the box. It connects to systems running Windows 7 and higher or macOS 10.11 and higher using its micro-USB port and an included 18″ micro-USB to USB Type-A cable that supports USB 3.0, which is also known as USB 3.1 Gen 1, as well as USB 2.0. It is bus powered so no additional power supplies are required and also features plug-and-play functionality, meaning that no additional drives are required for use.

