DYMO’s USPS-approved 450 Twin LabelWriter is now more than $50 off at Amazon

- Mar. 31st 2020 12:51 pm ET

Amazon is offering the DYMO 450 Twin Turbo LabelWriter (1752266) for $90 shipped. Price is reflected once added to your cart. Regularly about $140 on Amazon, this model sells for $190 at Staples and is now at the best price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year. Whether you’re looking to take your home storage organization up a notch or need to print USPS-approved DYMO stamps, the 450 Twin Turbo has you covered. It can print up to 71 four-line standard address labels per minute plus so much more via Mac/PC connectivity, making this an ideal small business solution as well. You can even make “crystal clear barcodes, labels and graphics” with a 600 x 300 dpi resolution. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, clearly the Twin Turbo is going to be overkill for some use cases, but the DYMO LabelWriter 450 Super Bundle at $80 might be a good middle ground if you do need some of that functionality. Otherwise, opt for the Brother P-touch at just $25. The feature set is significantly more limited here, but if it’s just for basic label making around the home or office, it carries 4+ star rating from over 5,700 Amazon customers and is sure to get the job done.

DYMO 450 Twin Turbo LabelWriter:

  • Eliminate the waste and hassle of sheet labels Print precise quantities without difficulty. Print USPS approved DYMO Stamps postage directly from your desktop no monthly fee, contracts or commitments required
  • Thermal printing technology eliminates the need for expensive ink or toner. Prints up to 71 four line standard address labels per minute for maximum productivity. Compatible with Windows 7 or later and Mac OS X v10.8 or later

Office Supplies DYMO

