FoodSaver’s GameSaver vacuum sealer is ruggedly built at $90 (Reg. $140+)

Today only, Woot is offering the FoodSaver GameSaver Vacuum Sealer for $89.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally, you’d pay around $140 for a similar model at Amazon with today’s deal being one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Just for comparison’s sake, FoodSaver sells today’s lead deal for $245. If you buy anything in bulk, especially meats or other similar perishable, a vacuum sealer can really help lock in the freshness. This model offers a rugged and portable design that packs a 12V adapter, built-in storage, and is ready to go anywhere you do. Whether you’re planning on taking a road trip once all this craziness ends or just want something that can handle a day at the lake, this FoodSaver is perfect for you. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking to spend a bit less? Well, the Vacuum Sealer By NutriChef is a great alternative. Coming in at $54 shipped, you’ll still get the same great vacuum sealing feature of today’s lead deal without the rugged design or 12V power option.

Should you opt for the FoodSaver above, we’d recommend picking up this 28-pack of 1-pint vacuum sealing bags. It’s available for under $9 Prime shipped at Amazon and gives you plenty of pre-cut bags to use, making your vacuum sealing task super quick.

FoodSaver GameSaver Vacuum Sealer features:

The FoodSaver® GameSaver® Big Game Plus vacuum sealing appliance was designed for heavy-duty repetitive use and can seal up to 80 consecutive bags in a row – that is 240lbs of Game! Use with a standard household outlet, or in the field with the 12 Volt DC Adapter (included). Features include an easy carrying handle, XL rubberized buttons and an XL patented removable drip tray for easy clean-up. Built-in roll storage and cutter allow you to easily make custom length bags and prevent freezer burn.

