Master & Dynamic ANC Wireless Earbuds with 40-hour battery at $240 (Reg. $300)

- Mar. 31st 2020 8:29 am ET

Amazon is offering the Master & Dynamic MW07 PLUS True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones in Quartz Black for $239.98 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $300, today’s deal is about $60 off the going rate and the best we can find. It is also within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. Along with the 100-foot pairing range, these truly wireless in-ears feature 10mm beryllium drivers, Bluetooth 5.0, and a pair of “beamforming mic arrays for crystal clear calls.” You’re also looking at an IPX5 water-resistance rating, 10-hours of battery life (40 with the included charging case), and active noise cancellation. Rated 4+ stars and we loved them in our hands-on review. More details below.

Now if the fancy design and extended battery-life times aren’t a must for you, consider the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds instead. They sell for $40 at Amazon and carry stellar 4+ star ratings from over 10,000 customers. You’ll trade out the 40-hours of battery life on the Master & Dynamic set for a 20-hour total, but save a fortune in the process. But even Apple’s AirPods with the charging case sell for less than today’s lead deal. And we happen to have the Pro set starting from $235 at Costco right now.

And don’t forget, you can still save $100 on Sennheiser’s premium MOMENTUM true wireless earbuds or score a new all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Master & Dynamic MW07 PLUS In-Ear Headphones:

Enjoy premium-quality audio with these Bluetooth-enabled Master & Dynamic true wireless earphones. The 10mm beryllium drivers produce rich, expansive sound, and the Fit Wings pieces combine with proprietary Fit Wings ear tips for a comfortable in-ear fit. These Master & Dynamic true wireless earphones offer 10 hours of use on a full charge, and the included charging case stores three charges for a total play time of 40 hours.

