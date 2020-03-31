Neato’s laser-guided D4 Robotic Vacuum works with Alexa at $300 (25% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Neato Botvac D4 Robotic Vacuum for $299.99 shipped. Typically selling for $400, it just recently dropped to $350 and is now down the extra $50. Today’s offer saves you 25%, matches our previous mention, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Neato’s D4 robotic vacuum features a 75-minute runtime and utilizes a laser-guided navigation system to intelligently make its way around your home. And with Alexa voice control, you won’t have to even lift a finger to clean up the mess around the home. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 540 customers. More below.

A notable alternative to consider instead is the Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum at $240. This smart robotic vacuum sports a 1800Pa suction system and similar voice control capabilities. Though at $60 less than the lead deal, you’ll be giving up laser mapping and some of the more premium inclusions that make the D4 stand out.

Speaking of tidiness, earlier we spotted a $50 discount on DYMO’s USPS-approved 450 Twin LabelWriter. If you’re thinking that now is a great time to do some spring cleaning, then this label maker is worth a closer look. You’ll find that and more in our Home Goods guide.

Neato Botvac D4 Robotic Vacuum features:

Clean your carpet, hardwood and tile floors remotely with this self-navigating Neato Botvac D4 robotic vacuum. Customize its path through an app on your phone so it avoids certain areas while it expertly cleans others. This Neato Botvac D4 robotic vacuum operates for up to 75 minutes on a single charge.

