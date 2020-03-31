Samsung’s 55-inch Smart 4K HDR TV pairs AirPlay2 support at $539 (Reg. $700)

- Mar. 31st 2020 1:56 pm ET

0

BuyDig is currently offering the Samsung 55-inch Smart 4K HDR TV (UN55RU8000) for $539 shipped. Price will drop at checkout. Typically selling for $700, like you’ll find at Best Buy and Samsung, today’s offer saves you $161, is the second-best we’ve seen all-time, and comes within $39 of the low. AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support steal the show on Samsung’s 55-inch TV, but you’ll also find a 4K HDR-equipped 55-inch panel. Chromecast integration makes the cut alongside access to a variety of streaming services, ensuring you’ll have plenty to watch while cooped up inside. Plus, there’s four HDMI ports as well as two USB slots. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. More details below.

Thinking you’ll want to wall-mount your new UHDTV? This $22 adjustable mount at Amazon has over 36,000 customers vouching for it with a 4.6/5 star rating, and is a superb option for getting the television at the perfect angle for movie nights and more. Plus, it’s a great way to squeeze every penny out of your savings.

Those who could use a new sound bar as well are in luck. Right now you can score $450 in savings when you bundle JBL Link Bar with a 10-inch subwoofer at $250. You’ll find that and much more in our Home Theater guide right now.

Samsung 55-inch Smart 4K HDR TV features:

Power up your gaming with this 55-inch Samsung 4K smart TV. The multifaceted real game enhancer eliminates distracting motion blur and vibration, while the variable refresh rate technology prevents stuttering for silky-smooth action. With its four HDMI inputs, this Samsung 4K smart TV can connect simultaneously to all your favorite consoles.

Best HDTV Deals

Samsung

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

