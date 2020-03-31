Xbox One S All-Digital with extra controller now more than $120 off + more

Trusted game dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console with an extra Wireless Controller for $169.99 shipped. Regularly $250 at Microsoft without the extra controller, you’re looking at a total value of roughly of about $292 and a savings of up to $122. Amazon is still charging $250 for the console and today’s bundle deal is matching our previous mention. If you’re looking to access the plethora of digital Xbox One content while you’re stuck at home, the all-digital Xbox One S is easily among the most affordable options. You’ll get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on unboxing video and be sure to head over to this morning’s roundup for all of the best digital Xbox deals. More details below.

If you’re looking for the most affordable way to score Microsoft’s high-end machine, Dell is still offering factory rectified models with a copy of The Witcher 3 at $230 right here. While Walmart and Newegg are doing much of the same, you won’t get the free game there.

Plans for the launch of Xbox Series X are still on schedule. Microsoft unveiled all of the technical specs for its upcoming flagship machine just before Seagate detailed the system’s new Storage Expansion Card. Here are all of the new perks coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions and you can now invite three friends to play Ghost Recon Breakpoint for free.

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console:

Go all digital with the Xbox One S all digital edition and enjoy disc free gaming

If purchased through Xbox all access: Enjoy low monthly payments for 24 months, no upfront cost, access to over 100 high-quality games and online multiplayer. Plus console upgrade option

Bundle includes: Xbox One S 1TB All-digital edition console (Disc-free gaming), wireless controller, 1-month of Xbox live gold, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale

