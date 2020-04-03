Anker’s PowerCore Lite 20000mAh battery is recharged via USB-C: $30 (Reg. $50)

Anker’s official Newegg storefront is offering its PowerCore Lite 20000mAh Portable Battery for $29.99 shipped with the code MKTCHQOKJVKM at checkout. Normally $50 at Amazon, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you’re wanting to keep a smartphone powered while on-the-go, or just want to avoid plugging into the wall every now and then, this battery is great for it. You’ll get two 2.4A USB ports to recharge your devices, and the battery itself is powered either over USB-C or microUSB, depending on which cable you have available at the time. Plus, its compact size makes it super easy to bring with you everywhere you go. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t mind taking a 50% cut to total available power, the Anker PowerCore 10000 is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. While it’s 10000mAh instead of 20000mAh, you’re only paying $24 Prime shipped here.

However, those who want to charge up using the sun’s power, we’ve got a great deal that you need to check out. The RAVPower 24W/3-port solar charger can keep your gear topped off with nothing but the sun at 50% off, now that it’s down to $40.

Anker PowerCore Lite features:

Power for Days: Delivers over 7 phone charges to iPhone 8, 5 charges to Galaxy S9 and iPhone X, or 1.5 charges to iPad Air 2.

Simultaneous Charging: Twin USB charging ports let you charge two devices up to 2.4A per port—at the same time (Qualcomm Quick Charge not supported).

Two-Mode Recharging: Use either USB-C or Micro USB, for more convenient recharging.

