Huge discounts on the French-made Staub Cocottes today at up to 65% off

Crate&Barrel is now offering up to 65% off select Staub cookware including the cast iron Cocotte dishes. One standout here is the Staub 4-Qt Matte Cocotte in various colors for $99.99 shipped. Originally over $400, they sell for closer to $280 or so at Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest total we can find. The J.A Henckels Amazon storefront also has some colors on sale for $100 right now, but they do not include Amazon fulfillment. “Preferred by some of world’s greatest chefs,” the French-made Staub cookware will almost certainly be an upgrade over your current gear and features an enameled cast iron build-quality. Along with the matte finish, these dishes are great for “cooking fish, braising and browning meats and preparing soups and stews.” It’s basically a Dutch oven with a fancier name that carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

No, if you don’t really care about about world-renowned chefs use, some significantly less expensive Lodge cast iron cookware will likely do the trick. This Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven is 1-quart larger than today’s lead deal and $60 less expensive too. It also dwarfs the 4+ star ratings on the Staub with over 5,400 Amazon customers leaving positive reviews.

But there’s loads of kitchenware on sale today from Dash’s versatile omelette maker and stainless steel Cuisinart countertop ovens to Instant Pot multi-cookers and much more right here.

Staub 4-Qt Matte Cocotte:

Made in France

Heavy weight tight fitting lid retains moisture spikes on the lid create a rain forest effect evenly returning juices back onto food

Oven safe up to 900F/482C without lid Lids are oven safe up to 500F/260C

Nickel steel knob

Smooth enamel bottom works on all stovetops including gas electric glass ceramic induction and halogen

