DiscountMags has now kicked off a very notable magazine bundle sale for this weekend. You can score any four titles in the sale for $16, or $4 a piece. And you’re looking at almost all of the most popular magazines here including Wired, Popular Science, GQ, Women’s Health, Golf Digest, Men’s Journal, Dwell, Architectural Digest, Bon Appetit, and many more. Every title in your bundle can be sent to a different address with a gift note should you choose to send a few to some self-isolated friends. All the details are down below.

Weekend magazine bundle sale:

Now, you’ll need to choose a minimum of four titles to access the $16 magazine bundle sale price here. But if you add a fifth, sixth, or seventh title to your bundle, the prices on the last three mags will drop from $4 each down to $3.75 and $3.50, yielding some of the lowest prices you’ll ever see on the aforementioned titles.

For comparison sake, many of the titles in this weekend’s sale are also included in the on-going Amazon digital Kindle magazine event at $5 each. But you’ll get even better deals in the DiscountMags magazine bundle sale with prices starting from as low as $3.50 and never reaching any higher than $4.

There are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees, and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags this weekend, or ever.

More on Wired Magazine:

Magazine bundle sale: It’s about turning new ideas into everyday reality. It’s about seeding our community of influencers with the ideas that will shape and transform our collective future. Wired readers want to know how technology is changing the world, and they’re interested in big, relevant ideas, even if those ideas challenge their assumptions—or blow their minds. Wired readers are generally familiar with computers and the Internet, but this is definitely not a computer magazine—Wired won’t teach you how to upgrade your RAM. Instead, it’s a magazine about science, art, adventure, online culture, business, philosophy… and bright shiny beautiful gadgets.

