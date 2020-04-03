A $200 discount brings Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 to its lowest price in months

Microsoft is currently offering its Surface Pro 7 i5/8GB/128GB for $699.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically fetching $900, today’s offer saves you $200, comes within $8.50 of the Amazon all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen since January. Sporting a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, Surface Pro can easily convert between a traditional laptop and tablet for getting work done and then kicking back to watch your favorite shows. This model comes equipped with 128GB of onboard storage, as well as 8GB of RAM to keep up with multitaskers. A USB-C port headlines the included I/O, but there’s also a USB-A slot as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 275 customers. More details below.

A great add-on to the featured deal is Microsoft’s Type Cover for $100. Adding this accessory into the mix will surely bolster the amount of work you’ll be able to get done from Surface Pro 7, featuring a full keyboard with a magnetic design that snaps right to the computer. Or if you consider yourself more of a creative, Microsoft’s Surface Pen may be a better add-on for unleashing your digital art skills or taking notes.

If Windows is a deal-breaker for your computing experience, we’re seeing some deep discounts on MacBook Pro, with up to $1,100 in savings to be had. Or if you’re more of a Chrome OS fan, Google Pixelbook is currently seeing a $285 discount to an all-time low.

Surface Pro 7 features:

At the office, at home, or en route, new Surface Pro 7 adapts to the way you work with laptop-to-tablet versatility. And now, it delivers more power than ever with a laptop-class Intel Core processor, all-day battery, Instant On, improved graphics, and longer standby time – plus more multitasking connections, now including both USB-C™ and USB-A ports.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!