Bundle Nest Wifi + Thermostat E or Hello Video Doorbell at up to $110 off

BuyDig is currently offering a Nest Wifi Router, Access Point, and Nest Thermostat E for $299 shipped with the code LMP27 at checkout. For comparison, you’d pay $199 for the Nest Wifi Router bundle at Best Buy, and the Thermostat E would set you back an additional $170, saving you $70 with today’s deal. If you’re working from home and need a network upgrade, Nest Wifi is a fantastic option. It’s 802.11ac networking with 2.2Gbps throughput, allowing the entire family to browse the web at the same time. Plus, each Nest Wifi acts as a Google Assistant smart speaker, which makes it super easy to further expand your smart home. Plus, Nest Thermostat E uses smart learning functionality to help cut down on your AC bill. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for even more deals.

We’re also spotting a Nest Wifi Router, Access Point, and Hello Video Doorbell for $319 shipped with the code LMP27 at checkout. You’d pay the same $199 for the Nest Wifi Router bundle at Best Buy, but the Nest Hello would run you $230 there. That means this deal saves you $110 over regular price and is among the best deal that we’ve seen. You’ll get the same networking benefit here, with the added security of having a video doorbell. The Nest Hello ties into your outside decor by using a low-profile design and lets you talk to those at the door through its two-way audio. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For other networking deals, be sure to check out our previous coverage. NETGEAR’s Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi System is currently 50% off in refurbished condition, knocking prices down to $175 right now.

Nest Wifi Router features:

Nest Wifi blankets your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi. With up to 3800 sq. ft. of coverage, it automatically updates itself to get new features and help your network stay safe. And Nest Wifi points have a speaker with the Google Assistant for extra help around the house.

