Save up to 50% on cert. refurb NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi Systems from $175

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of NETGEAR Orbi Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi Systems with deals starting at $174.99 Prime shipped in certified refurbished condition. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. One standout is on the Orbi RBK53 Mesh System 3-pack at $229.99. Down from the list price of $449, today’s offer saves you nearly $220 and marks the lowest we’ve seen. NETGEAR’s Orbi mesh system provides up to 7,500-square feet of Tri-band coverage and offers up to 3Gb/s network speeds. The main base router features dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, which is then expanded by two additional access points for whole-home 802.11ac coverage and an extra four ports for wired expansion. It comes backed by a 90-day warranty from NETGEAR. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,500 customers and learn more in our hands-on review.

For something a bit more affordable, Woot is also offering the NETGEAR Orbi RBK43 Mesh System in certified refurbished condition for $174.99. Originally selling for $350, you’re looking at 50% in savings and one of the best prices to date on this system. With a base router and two satellites, this system provides 2.2Gb/s speeds alongside 6,000-square feet of coverage. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,200 customers.

We’re also still seeing some certified refurbished Linksys 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi routers and bundles from $55. This sale offers some budget-friendly alternatives to the Orbi systems discounted today. Get the full scoop right here.

NETGEAR Orbi RBK53 Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

With NETGEAR-patented Tri-band WiFi technology, Orbi establishes a dedicated backhaul connection that helps maximize internet speeds for 4K streaming and connections to multiple devices. Daisy Chain your Orbi Satellites to extend the coverage of your Orbi WiFi System range. This feature allows the Satellite to dynamically pick the best way to connect to the Router.

