Just $6 scores you nonda’s USB-C adapter at an Amazon low (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the nonda USB-A to USB-C Adapter for $5.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $8, today’s offer saves you 25% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. nonda’s USB-C adapter lets you use legacy devices with newer Macs or iPad Pro, and features a similar design to Apple’s in-house version, which sells for about $16 right now at Amazon. If you just started working from home and need to upgrade your setup, this adapter should be up for the task with a maximum 5Gb/s transfer rate for connecting hard drives and more. Rated 4.6/5 star ratings from over 1,300 customers.

For $6, there aren’t too many alternatives when it comes to more affordable USB-C adapters at Amazon. Though if you’re willing to sacrifice the more well-known branding, then you’ll be able to make out for less when grabbing this 2-pack of compact USB-C dongles. These options ditch the cable-like design of the lead deal and enter with a $5 price tag at Amazon. Plus, over 8,200 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Speaking of Macs, Best Buy is currently holding a 1-day sale which offers up to $1,100 off MacBook Pro, among other Apple discounts and more. Get the full rundown right here.

nonda USB-A to USB-C Adapter features:

Premium material ensures durability and maximum flexibility. Bend it to any angle you desire when you connect it to your USB-C devices as many as 10,137 times! It won’t heat up when you charge or transfer data with it. No more worries about heat damaging your connected devices. Up to 5Gbps data transfer speed. Fast USB C to USB adapter. No additional driver/software needed. Simple Thunderbolt 3 to USB adapter.

