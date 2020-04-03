Polaroid’s OneStep2 VF Instant Film Camera can be yours for $60 (Save 33%)

Amazon is currently offering the Polaroid OneStep 2 VF Instant Camera in summer blue for $59.97 shipped. Having dropped from $90, today’s offer saves you 33%, is a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we’ve seen in 4-months overall. Whether you’re looking for a unique way to capture all of the family time at home or want to ditch your smartphone, Polaroid’s OneStep 2 VF has your back. This instant camera comes backed by a 60-day battery life, 41-degree field of view, and retro-inspired design. It’s perfect for adding some vintage-flair into the mix, too. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,900 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

A great way to put your savings to use would be grabbing some film for your new instant camera. A pack of color prints will run you $16 at Amazon right now, meaning you’ll only have to spend a fraction of today’s left over cash.

At the end of last month, Polaroid also unveiled its latest instant camera. Polaroid Now brings a 2-lens autofocus to the classic design, alongside some other 21st Century enhancements. Dive into our coverage for all the details.

OneStep2 VF Instant Film Camera features:

Take pictures with this OneStep i-Type summer blue camera. The battery lasts up to 60 days, saving you from having to replace them frequently, and the high-quality lens lets you zoom in on subjects. This OneStep i-Type summer blue camera features an intuitive design for ease of use and prints photos on the spot for added convenience.

