Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 18W USB-C PD Charger bundle $16 (25% off), more

- Apr. 3rd 2020 10:36 am ET

0

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 18W USB-C PD Fast Charger with 3-foot Lightning Cable for $16.49 Prime shipped when code UGAPL293 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $22, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, is $1 under our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low. Adding this 18W USB-C PD bundle into your charging kit is a great way to ensure your iPhone stays topped off while spending more time indoors. The wall charger can dish out 18W speeds and a USB-C to Lightning cable completes the package. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

18W USB C Charger: Equipped with a USB Type C port, UGREEN PD 3.0 charger provides you Max 18W output power, Charging iPhone Xs up to 50% in just 30 minutes. With the intelligent chip inside, the USB C wall charger matches the current as your device’s need automatically. Over-current, over-voltage and short-circuit protection effectively protect your devices from damage and ensure the safer charging overnight.

Apple-MFi certification with a compact & constructive design, strictly quality testing, It delivers a high-speed charge up to 3A (max) with the USB-C PD charger. The PD charger can be used with USB C to lightning cable.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
UGREEN

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go