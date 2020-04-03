Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 18W USB-C PD Charger bundle $16 (25% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 18W USB-C PD Fast Charger with 3-foot Lightning Cable for $16.49 Prime shipped when code UGAPL293 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $22, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, is $1 under our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low. Adding this 18W USB-C PD bundle into your charging kit is a great way to ensure your iPhone stays topped off while spending more time indoors. The wall charger can dish out 18W speeds and a USB-C to Lightning cable completes the package. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
18W USB C Charger: Equipped with a USB Type C port, UGREEN PD 3.0 charger provides you Max 18W output power, Charging iPhone Xs up to 50% in just 30 minutes. With the intelligent chip inside, the USB C wall charger matches the current as your device’s need automatically. Over-current, over-voltage and short-circuit protection effectively protect your devices from damage and ensure the safer charging overnight.
Apple-MFi certification with a compact & constructive design, strictly quality testing, It delivers a high-speed charge up to 3A (max) with the USB-C PD charger. The PD charger can be used with USB C to lightning cable.
