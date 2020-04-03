VUDU has Men in Black, The Matrix Trilogy, Pacific Rim, and more from $5 in 4K

- Apr. 3rd 2020 1:47 pm ET

0

VUDU’s $4.99 weekend sale is back, this time with a number of 4K titles discounted to fantastic prices. One of our favorite films on sale is Men in Black, which is available in 4K at the aforementioned price. Normally $15 for the 4K copy on Google Play, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. This age-old classic is one of my favorite movies of all-time. You’ll follow a story where both Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith take center stage in a man-verses-alien battle like never before. You’ll see aliens working side-by-side with humans, which is a concept we don’t see very often. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorites, or drop by VUDU for a full list of included titles.

We’re also seeing The Matrix Trilogy in 4K for $12.99 at VUDU. Normally, you’d pay around $30 on iTunes for this bundle and this is one of the best prices that we’ve seen all-time. The Matrix is one of the most celebrated series of all-time, and this is a great way to own the entire trilogy in 4K.

More of our $5 top picks:

Looking to pick up titles from decades past? Well, iTunes has you covered with a large movie sale. Prices start at just $5, and you’ll find hits like Anchorman, Good Will Hunting, The Karate Kid, Wonder Woman, and more to pick up.

More on Men in Black:

A sci-fi adventure comedy about two top secret agents with the everyday mission of policing alien activities on planet Earth. The Men in Black’s current assignment: to stop an intergalactic terrorist from making Earth his next victim.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Vudu

Vudu

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide