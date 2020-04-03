VUDU has Men in Black, The Matrix Trilogy, Pacific Rim, and more from $5 in 4K

VUDU’s $4.99 weekend sale is back, this time with a number of 4K titles discounted to fantastic prices. One of our favorite films on sale is Men in Black, which is available in 4K at the aforementioned price. Normally $15 for the 4K copy on Google Play, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. This age-old classic is one of my favorite movies of all-time. You’ll follow a story where both Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith take center stage in a man-verses-alien battle like never before. You’ll see aliens working side-by-side with humans, which is a concept we don’t see very often. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorites, or drop by VUDU for a full list of included titles.

We’re also seeing The Matrix Trilogy in 4K for $12.99 at VUDU. Normally, you’d pay around $30 on iTunes for this bundle and this is one of the best prices that we’ve seen all-time. The Matrix is one of the most celebrated series of all-time, and this is a great way to own the entire trilogy in 4K.

More of our $5 top picks:

Looking to pick up titles from decades past? Well, iTunes has you covered with a large movie sale. Prices start at just $5, and you’ll find hits like Anchorman, Good Will Hunting, The Karate Kid, Wonder Woman, and more to pick up.

More on Men in Black:

A sci-fi adventure comedy about two top secret agents with the everyday mission of policing alien activities on planet Earth. The Men in Black’s current assignment: to stop an intergalactic terrorist from making Earth his next victim.

