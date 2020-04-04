Upgrade your home security with refurb HomeKit Arlo Pro/2 cameras from $80

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of refurbished Arlo Pro and Pro 2 Cameras and Security Systems from $79.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. One of our favorites from the sale is a HomeKit-enabled Arlo Pro 2 Security Camera 2-Pack System alongside two Arlo Smart Lights for $219.99. Originally $730, you’d pay around $485 buying the cameras and lights separately at Amazon right now. This is a match for our last mention and is the best available. These cameras offer native HomeKit support thanks to an update from Arlo, and you’ll be able to enjoy 7-days of free online cloud recording included with your purchase. Plus, with the included Smart Lights, you’ll not only see around your home during the day, but it’ll be properly illuminated at night, which ensures you always know what’s going on. Rated 4.2/5 stars. All sale products ship with a 90-day warranty. Shop the discounted selection of Arlo Pro and Pro 2 cameras here. Plus, you can learn more about Arlo Pro 2’s HomeKit support in our hands-on look.

Looking for a more budget-focused solution? Wyze Cam is a great option. Coming in at around $26 shipped on Amazon, you’ll nab 1080p recording, Alexa support, as well as Assistant compatibility. Wyze even functions as a webcam, should you need one for meetings and video calls. However, if you need something that arrives a bit sooner, the YI 1080p Home Camera comes in at $21.50 Prime shipped and is slated to be delivered a few days before Wyze right now. You can’t really go wrong with either camera here, but do know that the YI cannot work as a webcam, and offers a bit of a clunkier design.

For another way to keep your home safe, check out the Ring Video Doorbell 2. It’s on sale for $99 right now and will allow you to easily know when someone’s at the door. Not only that, but you’ll get a video feed of who’s there, and have two-way audio communication with them.

Arlo Pro 2 Two-Camera System features:

Arlo Pro 2 HomeKit camera keeps an eye on your home while you’re away, in brilliant 1080p HD quality. Put the 100% wire-free, weather-resistant camera anywhere, indoors or out. Then, power it with the included rechargeable battery or plugged it in (when indoors) to access activity zones and 24/7 Continuous Video Recording upgrades. Use 2-way audio or remotely sound a 100+ device siren while catching every moment with night vision and advanced motion detection.

