Amazon slashes over 75% off the MidWest Bolster Pet Bed, now $4 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the MidWest Bolster Pet Bed for $4.13 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $14 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. This pet bed is made with medium to large dogs in mind. It measures 36-inches long and supports weights ranging from 41 to 70-pounds. The perimeter of the entire bed features a bolster cushion to ensure your pup has a place to comfortably rest its head. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Take your unveiling of the new pet bed to the next level with a bag of Blue Buffalo Stix Dog Treats for under $4. These pepperoni-style treats are tender, meaty rolls that almost any dog is bound to enjoy. Amazon reviews showcase that nearly 1,000 pups consider it to be worthy of a 4.7/5 star rating.

Pets are incredible, but let’s be honest, they are not afraid to create a mess. Armed with yesterday’s $120 Dyson V6 Stick Vacuum deal, you’ll be ready to clean up those messes like a champ and there will be no need to find a power outlet.

MidWest Bolster Pet Bed features:

Dog bed fits 36-inch long dog crates & works great as a stand-alone pet bed | Pet bed is ideal for medium / large dog breeds weighing up to 41 – 70 pounds

Pet bed features ultra-soft fleece top & comfortable padded polyester bolster cushion around the perimeter for dogs to lay their head on

Ideal dog bed for folding metal dog crates, dog carriers & dog houses | This specific size fits a 36-inch MidWest iCrate, Life Stages & Ultima Pro dog crate

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!