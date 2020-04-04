NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6/AX12 Nighthawk Router drops 40% to a new low at $300

- Apr. 4th 2020 10:09 am ET

0

Today only, Woot is offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX12 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX120) for $299.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Regularly $500 at retailers like Best Buy, it’s currently down to $475 at Amazon through an in-cart discount. This marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to bolster Wi-Fi now that everybody is spending more time at home, this is a great way to do it. Offering up to 6Gbps of total throughput, you’ll have enough Wi-Fi power to cover around 3,500-square feet. Plus, the built-in parental controls allow you to easily filter out sites that you don’t want the kids visiting. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit more budget-focused? eero gets my personal seal of approval, especially with the new price of $79. You’ll get 802.11ac speeds here, which are plenty for most families. Plus, eero is HomeKit-certified, making it perfect for the Apple-centered household.

However, our Networking Guide has plenty of other deals to check out. You’ll find Nest Wifi bundles including Nest Thermostat E or Nest Hello with prices from $299, providing up to $110 off. Or, those who need a full mesh system for less will want to consider the refurbished Linksys Velop options we’ve got from $55 right now.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX12 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

The NETGEAR Nighthawk® AX6000 12-Stream WiFi Router is powered by the industry’s latest 802.11ax WiFi standard with 4 times increased data capacity to handle today and tomorrow’s growing home network. Blazing-fast combined WiFi speeds up to 6Gbps and AX optimized 64bit 2.2GHz Quad-core processor powers smart home applications, ultra-smooth 4K UHD streaming, online gaming, and more.

woot Netgear Networking

