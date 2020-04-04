Stylishly tote a MacBook + iPad in Wenger’s Synergy Backpack: $58.50 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Wenger Synergy Backpack for $58.56 shipped. That’s $16 off the typical rate there and is the second-best Amazon offer we’ve tracked in 2020. This stylish bag features loads of storage and compartments that are ready to haul a considerable amount of gear. Among its pockets you will find spots to accommodate both a 16-inch MacBook Pro and iPad Pro. Padding throughout protects gear and promotes comfort while you haul it. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’d prefer something with more basic styling, it’s hard to go wrong with Lenovo’s B210 Backpack for $18. Like the featured deal, this too can fit any modern MacBook, iPad, or similarly-sized device. This makes it a great option for most.

No matter which bag you score, be sure to protect it with a can of Scotchguard for $10. Applying a layer of this to fabric gives it the ability to repel liquid and block stains. Best of all, it dries clear so “the look, feel or breathability” won’t change.

Wenger Synergy Backpack features:

Keep up with the most demanding of schedules with the spacious Synergy backpack. Synergy provides all-day comfort and superior protection for all of your gear including a Triple Protect 16″ laptop compartment.

