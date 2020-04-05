Slash $100 off Marshall’s Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $150

- Apr. 5th 2020 9:20 am ET

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $149.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Down from $250, a price you’ll currently find at Amazon, today’s offer saves you $100, beats our previous mention by $74, and is the lowest we’ve tracked. Marshall’s speaker comes covered in a classic design reminiscent of guitar amps as well as other retro audio gear and packs equally as appealing sound quality. It features up to 20-hours of battery life on a single charge and pumps out tunes with a 36W audio array. Bluetooth connectivity and a portable form-factor round out the notable inclusions. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 375 customers, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Find more details down below.

Those looking to save a little bit more can instead grab the Marshall Stockwell Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $123 at Amazon. You’ll be pocketing an extra $27 here while scoring a retro-inspired speaker with 5-hours of additional battery life. Though if sound quality matters most, the Kilburn II is worth reconsidering. 

To end last week, Marshall just unveiled a new style of its Stockwell and Kilburn collections, bringing a fresh coat of indigo paint to its two portable speakers. Check out our coverage for all the details.

Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Take music wherever you go with this Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker. It produces clear midrange sound with deep, powerful bass, and it provides 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, so you can listen to playlists all day. This Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker has a solid metal grille for durability.

