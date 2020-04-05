Lock-in a year of Popular Science magazine on Kindle for just $5 (Save 38%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a 1-year subscription to Popular Science magazine on Kindle for $5. Typically you’d pay $8 for the 12-months of access, with today’s offer saving you nearly 38% and marking one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on a digital subscription from Amazon. Popular Science is filled with the latest news in the world of technology, and well, science. Each month you’ll get various reports delivering a look at the future including what’s new, curated innovations in the industry, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 2,100 customers. More details below.

Now if you’re looking to subscribe to more the one magazine, our on-going DiscountMags sale is offering bundled titles from $3.50 per year. Popular Science is inlcuded in the discounts, alongside other titles like Wired, GQ, Dwell, and many more. We’re also seeing Captain America, Batman, and other graphic novels from $1 at upwards of 71% off.

Popular Science on Kindle details:

This subscription will automatically renew until you decide to cancel. For subscriptions with terms of 6 months or longer, or where otherwise required by law, Amazon will send you a renewal notice via email before your subscription expires and notify you of the rate at which your subscription will renew. Amazon will renew on your behalf at the lowest renewal rate then available to Amazon.com customers at the time of renewal. We will send you a notification if the renewal price changes.

