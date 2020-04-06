The illustrated Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire hits new Amazon low of $19

- Apr. 6th 2020 5:52 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: The Illustrated Edition for $19.11 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its near-$30 going rate, beats our last mention by $0.08, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Harry Potter fans will want to add this to their collection. It offers one of the most well-known stories ever told in a uniquely illustrated way. This is the fourth book from J. K. Rowling’s beloved series illustrated beautifully by Jim Kay. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

More of a digital reader? Well, why not grab two months of Kindle Unlimited for FREE. That’s right, new or those not currently subscribed to Amazon’s reading service can score two months for free. This is a $20 value and gives you access to millions of eBooks at a moment’s notice.

If you’d rather read Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, well, it’s FREE with your Prime membership. That’s right, just being a Prime member scores you this #1 best-selling book at absolutely no cost.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire:

Harry Potter wants to get away from the pernicious Dursleys and go to the International Quidditch Cup with Hermione, Ron, and the Weasleys. He wants to dream about Cho Chang, his crush (and maybe do more than dream). He wants to find out about the mysterious event involving two other rival schools of magic, and a competition that hasn’t happened for a hundred years. He wants to be a normal, fourteen-year-old wizard. Unfortunately for Harry Potter, he’s not normal – even by wizarding standards. And in this case, different can be deadly.

