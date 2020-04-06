Home Depot’s 1-day patio furniture and outdoor decor sale takes 20% off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 20% off patio furniture, accessories, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Hampton Bay 11-foot LED Round Patio Umbrella for $399. As a comparison, it typically sells for $500 and originally retailed at $599. Today’s deal is a match for our previous mention. This 11-foot tall outdoor umbrella offers integrated LED lighting and a collapsible design that’s great for patios and the like. Those LED lights I mentioned are solar-powered, so you won’t have to worry bout any pesky batteries or having an outlet nearby. Rated 4.2/5 stars. You can check out the entire sale here or head below for additional top picks.

Another standout today is the Home Decorators Camden Outdoor Sofa for $629. It typically goes for $750 and as much as $799. This wicker couch offers six cushions made with fabric designed for outdoor spaces alongside an aluminum frame that “ensures years of durability.” Available in various colors. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Leverage your savings today and grab this WiOn Outdoor Smart Plug at $8.50. With three outlets, you’ll be able to control lighting and more with the free smartphone app, making it a great pair with those popular Edison patio luminaries and more.

Hampton Bay Outdoor Umbrella features:

Featuring LED lights to light up your outdoor area at night is this 11 ft. Hampton Bay Patio Umbrella. During the day the UV-protected, acrylic canopy provides shade and the lights are solar-powered to glow at night. The solar cell on top of the umbrella charges while the sun it out. Use the umbrella’s tilt function to position it to the desired angle and easily crank it closed when not in use. This umbrella has a rust-free aluminum frame, so it’s built to last for seasons to come. Use this patio umbrella with 220 lbs. of sand, which is sold separately.

