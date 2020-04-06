Grab two LED tactical flashlights for under $5 each with this code (50% off)

- Apr. 6th 2020 4:27 pm ET

0

Binwo Smart Home (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its LED Tactical Flashlights for $9.49 Prime shipped with the code T75BG98I at checkout. This is a 50% discount and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve found yourself taking walks at night, or just want to be able to watch the dog as they go out in the backyard once the sun goes down, these flashlights are must-haves. At its brightest, this flashlight can be seen from over 200-yards away, making it a great addition to any roadside emergency kit. Plus, it uses either AAA’s or a 18650 battery, giving you multiple ways to power it. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Now, if you’re wanting to pick up a flashlight that’s a bit more compact, we’ve got you covered. This 2-pack is available for $9 Prime shipped and gives you a bit smaller of a design, allowing you to easily carry it in your pocket.

For other EDC upgrades, be sure to check out the Victorinox Adventurer multitool. It’s down to $31.50 right now, which is an Amazon all-time low. This is a great addition to your flashlight as it’ll further bulk up your EDC, giving you the ability to fix and repair stuff should you ever break down on the side of the road.

Binwo LED Flashlight features:

BINWO S2000 high Lumen flashlight LED Bulb provides bright light, powerful Lumen LED generates a brilliant large area floodlight or a perfectly focused spotlight over a beam distance of 656ft/200m. Intense Spotlight for long-range observation. Super bright high performance LED flashlight with high quality of 50,000 hours working life(Batteries not included).

