NETGEAR’s Nighthawk X10 Router can run Plex at $238 (40% off), more from $100

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk X10 Smart 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router (R9000) for $237.49 shipped once added to your cart. Typically selling for up to $390, like you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $11.50 and marks a new all-time low. Dishing out up to 2,500-square feet of coverage, NETGEAR’s Nighthawk X10 can supply 7.2Gb/s speeds to connected devices. There are six Gigabit Ethernet ports around back, allowing for expansion of your wired network, as well. Other notable features include link aggregation, a 10G SFP+ port, 60Hz 802.11ad support, and even Plex server capabilities. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Over at Best Buy, as part of its Deals of the Day, you’ll find the NETGEAR Orbi Dual-Band 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System 4-Pack for $100 shipped. Down from $300, we last saw it sell for $230 in mid-March, with today’s offer saving you 66% and marking a new all-time low. Featuring four mesh routers, NETGEAR’s newest Orbi system can provide up to 6,000-square feet with 1.2Gb/s network throughput. Rated 4.5/5 stars and for extra details, you can check our announcement coverage.

Complete your network upgrade by picking up some Ethernet cables to get your new networking gear setup. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a 5-pack starting under $9. I’ve wired most of my network setup together with these cables, and have found them to be quite reliable and easy to work with.

NETGEAR Nighthawk X10 Router features:

With support for 802.11ac Quad Stream Wave 2 Wi-Fi, the Nighthawk X10 Wireless-AD7200 Tri-Band Gigabit Router from NETGEAR supports MU-MIMO technology complete with channels operating up to 160 MHz, 4×4 spatial streams for faster wireless connectivity, and extended 5 GHz frequency support. In addition to enhanced 802.11ac Wi-Fi support, the Nighthawk X10 also features 802.11ad Wi-Fi operating on the 60 GHz frequency supporting data transfer rates of up to 4.6 Gbps.

