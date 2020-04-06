TaoTronics’ warm/cool humidifier runs for up to 45-hours: $76.50 (Reg. $100)

TaoTronics Humidifier (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier for $76.49 shipped. This is down nearly 25% from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. Offering a massive 5.5L capacity, this humidifier can run for up to 45-hours on a single fill. Plus, when it does need to be refilled, the top comes off to make it super simple. You choose whether it’s cool or warm mist, and there are even three different hot temperatures, maxing out at 140F. Just keep in mind this model isn’t compatible with using essential oils, so you’ll want to make sure to avoid putting them into the water. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you are looking for a humidifier that also works with essential oils, we’ve got you covered. The Homasy Cool Mist Humidifier is just $34 on Amazon and works with essential oils beautifully. My wife and I use this one daily and absolutely love it.

Regardless of which you buy, ensure your humidifier stays clean when you grab this floating fishy. It’s available for under $5 on Amazon and offers you a semi-automatic way to keep your humidifier clean.

TaoTronics Warm/Cool Mist Humidifier features:

Easy Refill: Top fill humidifier with a wide opening and detachable tank with built-in handle for spill-free refilling

Warm Mist for Cold Winters: 3 temperature levels for winter use; mist temperatures can reach 60°C / 140°F

Large Capacity: With a capacity of 5. 5L the humidifier works up to 45 hours with one fill (room size 20-50 m² / 200-450 ft²)

