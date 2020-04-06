It’s time to kick the week off with Monday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. We are defending viking villages, teaching the kids, keeping a close eye on the stock market, and adorning our desktops with interactive wallpapers, among much more. Monument Valley 2 and Stardew Valley are still on sale for iOS, but we have even more price drops today by way of Montessori abc, GeoShred, Viking Village, Magic Launcher Pro, The Quest, and Earth 3D, among others. Your complete list of today’s best Mac and iOS deals is waiting below the fold.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Life Lists: List Organizer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Life Hacks – Tips & Tricks: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AuxBox: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Montessori abc 123 baby games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: GeoShred: $15 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Viking Village Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: V for Wikipedia: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Groove Rider GR-16: $10 (Reg. $19)

iOS Universal: Poison-202 Vintage Synthesizer: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Stock Signals Pro (ms): $40 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Daily Stocks Pro (ms): $40 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Xynthesizr: $3 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: DayCost Pro – Personal Finance: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PropFun Pro – magic camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: KetoDiet: The #1 Keto Diet App: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Match Mountain: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Calendarium – About this Day: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Cat in the Hat: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DoDonPachi Resurrection HD: $6 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Opener ‒ open links in apps: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: LayR-Multi Timbral Synthesizer: $12 (Reg. $26)

iOS Universal: My Diggy Dog: $1 (Reg. $2)

Earth 3D:

Turn your monitor into a realistic space shuttle window! Our planet looks exactly as it’s seen by astronauts. You see the blackness of outer space with sparks of stars on it. You are flying around the Earth, a colorful ball with a veil of atmosphere. live wallpaper…explore our planet with Interactive mode…day/night cycle with city lights…real-life nighttime sky…more than 2,600 geographic objects…

