Freshen up your space with Ameriwood’s Mercer Console: $129 (Save $70+)

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Home Mercer 60-inch TV Console for $129.07 shipped. That’s $70+ off the typical rate there and is within a couple bucks of the lowest price we have tracked. Does your living room need a refresh? If so, this console is ready to knock out that task with bright styling and measurements of roughly 5-feet wide and 2-feet tall. A variety of storage options can be found along the front which should pave the way for creating a sleek setup. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Give your space a more modern look and feel when hanging a TV above your new console with Hangman’s No Stud Mount for $22. I recently bought a couple of these for my home and was thrilled with how simple installation was and the fact that only tiny nail holes were needed.

Oh, and don’t forget that you can score Samsung’s 3-Channel Soundbar for $298. We just found this deal a little bit ago and it yields $100 in savings. In this model, Samsung has managed to put nine speakers and a subwoofer inside, delivering an all-in-one solution that keeps the amount of audio tech needed to a minimum.

Ameriwood Home Mercer Console features:

Bring an eye-catching focal point into your living room or family room with the Ameriwood Home Mercer TV Console for TVs up to 60” wide and 100 lbs

This TV Console features 4 multicolored door fronts, each one slightly different than the next that can be arranged in any order and open compartments

The TV console has a white finish with woodgrain drawer fronts and interchangeable handles

