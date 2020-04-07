The Da Vinci Code drops to $3 on Kindle to keep you occupied at home (70% off)

Amazon is offering The Da Vinci Code on Kindle for $2.99. For comparison, the hardcover goes for $10 right now, and that’s what the eBook generally fetches as well. The Da Vinci Code is one of the most well-known books around and tells a fantastic story. More than 81 million copies have been sold, and this #1 best-seller on Amazon is bound to keep you on the edge of your seat as you spend a bit more time at home. This book “marries the gusto of an international murder mystery with a collection of fascinating esoteria culled from 2,000-years of Western history.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

More about The Da Vinci Code from Amazon:

A murder in the silent after-hour halls of the Louvre museum reveals a sinister plot to uncover a secret that has been protected by a clandestine society since the days of Christ. The victim is a high-ranking agent of this ancient society who, in the moments before his death, manages to leave gruesome clues at the scene that only his granddaughter, noted cryptographer Sophie Neveu, and Robert Langdon, a famed symbologist, can untangle. The duo become both suspects and detectives searching for not only Neveu’s grandfather’s murderer but also the stunning secret of the ages he was charged to protect. Mere steps ahead of the authorities and the deadly competition, the mystery leads Neveu and Langdon on a breathless flight through France, England, and history itself. Brown (Angels and Demons) has created a page-turning thriller that also provides an amazing interpretation of Western history. Brown’s hero and heroine embark on a lofty and intriguing exploration of some of Western culture’s greatest mysteries–from the nature of the Mona Lisa’s smile to the secret of the Holy Grail. Though some will quibble with the veracity of Brown’s conjectures, therein lies the fun. The Da Vinci Code is an enthralling read that provides rich food for thought. –Jeremy Pugh

