Up to 20% off gift cards: Build-A-Bear, Children’s Place, GameStop, more

We have spotted some new gift card deals courtesy of PayPal today. With deals starting from just $20, everything ships free via email so you won’t have to wait for shipping and is up to 20% off. This is a great chance to score some discounted credit to places like GameStop, Jiffy Lube, Outback Steakhouse, and more. But you’ll also find some options to keep the kids busy like The Children’s Place and discounted Build-A-Bear Workshop credit. Head below for a closer look at everything.

Today’s Best Gift Card Deals:

However, we also have some great deals still running on select gaming gift cards with deals starting from $18. You’ll find all of those right here including Xbox cards, Apex Legends credit, and more.

There are also some great deals running right now with big-time gift cards attached. Firstly, you can bundle GoPro HERO7 with a $50 gift card and more at $330 while VIZIO’s 36-inch 2.1-Ch. Sound Bar is now shipping for $120 with a $20 credit attached.

More on Build-A-Bear Workshop cards:

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Where Best Friends Are Made® is the leading and only global company that offers an interactive make-your-own stuffed animal retail-entertainment experience. Making a stuffed animal gift is a unique and fun experience. Choose from over 30 teddy bears, bunnies, dogs and other stuffed animals to make, then give it a unique personality with hundreds of teddy bear sized outfits and teddy bear sized accessories, too.

