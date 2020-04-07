Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox Avengers iPhone XS Case $20 (33% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the OtterBox Symmetry Marvel Avengers iPhone XS Case for $19.85 Prime shipped. While it originally sold for $46, a price you’ll still find direct from OtterBox, it just recently dropped to $30 and is now down to an Amazon all-time low. Featuring a dual material construction, OtterBox’s Symmetry case defends against drops and comes coated in a slick Avengers design featuring all of the MCU’s most iconic heroes. There’s also a raised beveled edge that helps to keep your handset’s screen scratch-free when laying on a table or desk. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 520 customers.

The world’s mightiest heroes join forces with OtterBox to protect the universe and defend your device. Looking for your favorite Avenger? You’ll find them on the Assemble! case. Slim Symmetry Series style and a bold Marvel design are here to save the day. Thin, sleek, Stylish, pocket-friendly design, with wraparound colors and graphics add seamless style. Dual-material construction absorbs shock and withstands drops, Plus raised beveled edge keeps your touchscreen safe.

