Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox Avengers iPhone XS Case $20 (33% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the OtterBox Symmetry Marvel Avengers iPhone XS Case for $19.85 Prime shipped. While it originally sold for $46, a price you’ll still find direct from OtterBox, it just recently dropped to $30 and is now down to an Amazon all-time low. Featuring a dual material construction, OtterBox’s Symmetry case defends against drops and comes coated in a slick Avengers design featuring all of the MCU’s most iconic heroes. There’s also a raised beveled edge that helps to keep your handset’s screen scratch-free when laying on a table or desk. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 520 customers.
More smartphone accessories:
- Anker delivers iPhone and Android essentials from $11 in its latest Amazon sale
- Skullcandy Ink’d Plus Wireless Earbuds: $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Purify your personal space with the iOS-connected Wynd Plus at $50 off
- Optoma NuForce BE2 Wireless Bluetooth Earphones: $8.50 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- Command your smart home from JBL’s Link View Assistant Display: $100 ($50 off)
- Sabrent 63W USB-C Car Charger: $10 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- Withings Body+ Smart Scale offers Apple Health integration for $79
- Nite Ize Hitch Plus MicroLock: $8 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- Arlo Baby Monitor offers HomeKit control, sensors, more: $100 ($30 off)
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Various Apple Watch Series 5 models hit all-time lows from $349, including Nike+
- iOttie Qi One Touch Wireless 2: $49 (Reg. $55) | Amazon
- Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ code 4QY6G3GN
- Save 20% on Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 and WONDERBOOM 2 speakers starting at $80
- Tribit StormBox Bluetooth Speaker: $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- w/ code STORMBOX6
- Sony’s popular 1000XM3 wireless earbuds hit Amazon low at $189 (Reg. $230)
The world’s mightiest heroes join forces with OtterBox to protect the universe and defend your device. Looking for your favorite Avenger? You’ll find them on the Assemble! case. Slim Symmetry Series style and a bold Marvel design are here to save the day.
Thin, sleek, Stylish, pocket-friendly design, with wraparound colors and graphics add seamless style. Dual-material construction absorbs shock and withstands drops, Plus raised beveled edge keeps your touchscreen safe.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!