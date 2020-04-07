Get the 36-ounce Otterbox Elevation Growler at an all-time low price from $25

- Apr. 7th 2020 6:29 pm ET

Woot is offering the Otterbox Elevation 36 Growler for $29.99 with $6 shipping. However, Prime members will see it discounted to $24.99 shipped. Normally $45, and going for as much direct from Otterbox as well as at Amazon, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This growler comes in multiple colors and offers two different lids, either the hydration or screw-on lid. You’ll also get insulation that’s designed to keep liquids cold for up to 7-days straight, which makes this the perfect tool for an upcoming summer trip once all of this craziness ends. Plus, both lids are entirely leak-proof, ensuring you won’t have any unnecessary spills. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The RTIC 30-ounce Tumbler is a must-have for any type of travel or at-home work. I have several of these and love how long they keep ice, or how long they keep drinks warm. At $15 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer alternative to today’s lead deal and comes in at just 6-ounces smaller.

However, those wanting to save even more can opt for a 20-ounce tumbler instead. You’ll only spend $7 Prime shipped and still have plenty of room for most cold or hot drinks.

Otterbox Elevation 36 Growler features:

You need plenty to drink for day on the lake, a neighborhood potluck or a road trip. Elevation 36 carries enough for you with plenty to share. Designed from rugged stainless steel to weather years of use and abuse, your 36-ounce growler is ready to keep your favorite beverages the right temp everywhere you go. It’s also designed with a collection of lids you swap out to match the moment (lids sold separately). Comes with Screw-in Lid.

