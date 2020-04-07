Purify your personal space with the iOS-connected Wynd Plus at $50 off

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Wynd Plus Smart Personal Air Purifier for $149.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $200 at Best Buy and still fetching as much from Amazon, today’s deal is a straight $50 price drop and the lowest price we have tracked. This lightweight, personal smart air purifier is designed t go with you everywhere you need it. It weighs less than a pound and features a a “medical grade” filter to trap “pollen, pet dander, bacteria, brush fire smoke, and industrial pollution particulates.” It connects with the Wynd app for real-time air quality data. Rated 4+ stars at Amazon. More details below.

Now if you don’t necessarily need a portable air purifier or one with smartphone-connected features, there are much more affordable options out there. This highly-rated BISSELL MYair Purifier protects your space from much of the same toxins but for much less at $70 shipped on Amazon. This model is also rated to cover an entire small bedroom or home office, but won’t provide the real-time data you’ll get on the featured deal.

More on the Wynd Plus Smart Personal Air Purifier:

Maintain a clean working space with this Wynd smart personal air purifier. The detachable air-quality tracker monitors the air quality and offers portability, while medical-grade filters eliminate smoke, germs, and particulates. This Wynd smart personal air purifier can be synchronized with an iOS app to deliver real-time data on dust and other pollutants directly to your phone.

