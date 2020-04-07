Purify your personal space with the iOS-connected Wynd Plus at $50 off

- Apr. 7th 2020 9:09 am ET

0

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Wynd Plus Smart Personal Air Purifier for $149.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $200 at Best Buy and still fetching as much from Amazon, today’s deal is a straight $50 price drop and the lowest price we have tracked. This lightweight, personal smart air purifier is designed t go with you everywhere you need it. It weighs less than a pound and features a a “medical grade” filter to trap “pollen, pet dander, bacteria, brush fire smoke, and industrial pollution particulates.” It connects with the Wynd app for real-time air quality data. Rated 4+ stars at Amazon. More details below.

Now if you don’t necessarily need a portable air purifier or one with smartphone-connected features, there are much more affordable options out there. This highly-rated BISSELL MYair Purifier protects your space from much of the same toxins but for much less at $70 shipped on Amazon. This model is also rated to cover an entire small bedroom or home office, but won’t provide the real-time data you’ll get on the featured deal. 

Be sure to swing by our Home Goods and Smart Home deal hubs for even more of the best discounts across both categories.

More on the Wynd Plus Smart Personal Air Purifier:

Maintain a clean working space with this Wynd smart personal air purifier. The detachable air-quality tracker monitors the air quality and offers portability, while medical-grade filters eliminate smoke, germs, and particulates. This Wynd smart personal air purifier can be synchronized with an iOS app to deliver real-time data on dust and other pollutants directly to your phone.

